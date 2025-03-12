How to get rations - Monster Hunter Wilds The free and easy way to get more rations than you'll probably ever need.

Monster Hunter Wilds' rations are some of the most important items in the game, despite their humble nature. You can use rations alone to recover stamina in the field when your maximum stamina drops, but they're also a required part of cooking any recipe. You'll go through a lot, but there's an easy and free way to get more rations after completing a quest.

Our Monster Hunter Wilds rations guide explains how to get more of these essential items and what they're good for.

Monster Hunter Wilds: How to get rations

There's a small chance you might get rations after completing a hunt, but the most reliable way to get them – and the one that requires the least effort – is to claim them from the support desk manager. A Palico runs the support desk in every base camp location. An icon with an exclamation mark in a rectangle denotes them, and these are also the people (well, not people) you speak with to manage pop-up camps and claim DLC content, if you have any.

Choose "Ingredient Center" from the support desk menu, and the manager will fork over a hefty supply of rations. You typically get more than a dozen, so even though you have to wait to get more until after completing a quest, it's not really a big deal. Meal effect times last anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour, so you won't be going through them that quickly anyway.

Rations are the standard ingredient in every recipe, even those without fancy extras, so there's no way to cook meals without them. You can also eat them as-is to restore stamina when your maximum stamina drops during a long hunt. Bear in mind that cooking meat on your BBQ Grill will not give you rations. You just end up with grilled meat of some variety, which is useful for restoring health and stamina, but not for cooking with.

The camp supplier will not sell rations. He just has jerky for sale, which is a less effective version of eating rations while in the field.

