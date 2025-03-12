How to change lobbies - Monster Hunter Wilds Here's how to switch between multiplayer lobbies and how to play in single-player mode.

How to change lobbies in Monster Hunter Wilds is quick and straightforward, and the game gives you several options that you can tinker with at almost any point at camp or in the wilds. Changing lobby settings will alter who can join you – friends or anyone, for example – but you can also change to a single-player lobby. That's useful if you want to play offline or think you'll be in a scenario where you need to pause the game, something you can do at any point in a single-player lobby.

This Monster Hunter Wilds guide explains how to change your lobby settings and how to adjust quest settings to control who joins you.

Monster Hunter Wilds: How to change lobbies

Alma, your handler, is the one who handles lobbies and the changing thereof. Speak with her at camp or while you're exploring in the wilderness, and scroll over to the "change lobby menu." Here, you can choose several options.

The first is a recommended lobby, which is basically Monster Hunter Wilds shoving you into the first available lobby while ignoring your other multiplayer settings. Lobby search lets you manually find one for yourself, a useful option if you're looking for a specific quest. You can search for a lobby that other friends have joined, find one with a lobby ID number, or set even more specific parameters so you find the exact kind of quest you're after.

If you want to create a private lobby where you approve the members who join, choose the "private lobby" option. Finally, you can pick "online single player," which is what it says on the label.

Monster Hunter Wilds: How to adjust multiplayer quest settings

If you want to change how your game handles incoming requests from other players during a quest, you also have to speak with Alma – but before posting a quest. Under the "settings" option on the quest menu, you can pick the number of players, whether requests get approved automatically, which platforms you want your teammates to play on, and what the lobby or quest passcode will be.

The next step is to actually join other players. Our Monster Hunter Wilds' co-op guide and guide for sending and receiving friend requests will help get you started there.