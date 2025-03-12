Evening Reading - March 12, 2025

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- The Hungry Lamb: Traveling in the Late Ming Dynasty review: Famished
- EVE Online Revenant update brings balance changes to mining, ship costs & jump gates
- TikTok US operations being eyed by four different groups for purchase
- Niantic sells Pokemon Go and gaming portfolio to Saudi-backed Scopely for $3.5 billion
- Pocketpair may announce a game soon, but don't expect anything like Palworld
- Google DeepMind says it'll power robots with AI
- FTC asks for delay in Amazon Prime trial citing staff shortage, then backtracks on request
- A Critical Role video game is in the works
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
First trailer for the live action Lilo & Stitch movie
Saving my live reaction for PGTC tomorrow!
Michael Pierce retires
Forever a Raven 💜 pic.twitter.com/3PGoaIyXOG— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 12, 2025
Ravens legend!
Happy 10th anniversary to Critical Role
happy 10 years #CriticalRole ! 💖#CriticalRolefanart pic.twitter.com/Kefelioda4— ᴋ ᴀ ɪ 🌱 (@KaaiLeen_) March 12, 2025
Love the CR crew a whole bunch. Cheers to many more years.
Chores in Metaphor vs irl
doing chores in Metaphor > doing chores in real life pic.twitter.com/5rg4Kb1b94— Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) March 12, 2025
If only real chores were nearly as rewarding.
Some of these new MLB hats are... something.
It’s beautiful pic.twitter.com/UuGZthhS0K— Rangers Nation ⚾️ (@rangers__nation) March 12, 2025
Think of how many people looked at this and said "yes" for us to get here.
Sadie Sink joins Spider-Man 4
Sadie Sink has been cast in ‘SPIDER-MAN 4’— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 12, 2025
In theaters on July 31, 2026.
(Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/QEwJqMfyvx
Alright, what we thinking? Jean Grey? Mary Jane? Gwen Stacy?
Giannis training Ace Bailey
Ace Bailey in the lab with Giannis 🔥— NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) March 11, 2025
(🎥 @swishcultures_) pic.twitter.com/Yxdhxj68pL
Cool stuff to see players in the lab like this. Giannis is a super likeable dude.
Tyrese Haliburton's insane game-winner
TYRESE HALIBURTON FOUR-POINT PLAY TO WIN IT 😱 pic.twitter.com/BfhuhcEQdZ— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 12, 2025
Speaking of basketball, here's one of the wildest endings you'll see all year.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
