Evening Reading - March 12, 2025

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

First trailer for the live action Lilo & Stitch movie

Saving my live reaction for PGTC tomorrow!

Michael Pierce retires

Ravens legend!

Happy 10th anniversary to Critical Role

Love the CR crew a whole bunch. Cheers to many more years.

Chores in Metaphor vs irl

If only real chores were nearly as rewarding.

Some of these new MLB hats are... something.

Think of how many people looked at this and said "yes" for us to get here.

Sadie Sink joins Spider-Man 4

Alright, what we thinking? Jean Grey? Mary Jane? Gwen Stacy?

Giannis training Ace Bailey

Cool stuff to see players in the lab like this. Giannis is a super likeable dude.

Tyrese Haliburton's insane game-winner

Speaking of basketball, here's one of the wildest endings you'll see all year.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Megan Fahy on the floor of a restaurant in Drop.

Source: Universal Pictures

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

