Evening Reading - March 12, 2025

First trailer for the live action Lilo & Stitch movie

Saving my live reaction for PGTC tomorrow!

Michael Pierce retires

Forever a Raven 💜 pic.twitter.com/3PGoaIyXOG — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 12, 2025

Ravens legend!

Happy 10th anniversary to Critical Role

Love the CR crew a whole bunch. Cheers to many more years.

Chores in Metaphor vs irl

doing chores in Metaphor > doing chores in real life pic.twitter.com/5rg4Kb1b94 — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) March 12, 2025

If only real chores were nearly as rewarding.

Some of these new MLB hats are... something.

Think of how many people looked at this and said "yes" for us to get here.

Sadie Sink joins Spider-Man 4

Sadie Sink has been cast in ‘SPIDER-MAN 4’



In theaters on July 31, 2026.



(Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/QEwJqMfyvx — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 12, 2025

Alright, what we thinking? Jean Grey? Mary Jane? Gwen Stacy?

Giannis training Ace Bailey

Ace Bailey in the lab with Giannis 🔥



(🎥 @swishcultures_) pic.twitter.com/Yxdhxj68pL — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) March 11, 2025

Cool stuff to see players in the lab like this. Giannis is a super likeable dude.

Tyrese Haliburton's insane game-winner

TYRESE HALIBURTON FOUR-POINT PLAY TO WIN IT 😱 pic.twitter.com/BfhuhcEQdZ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 12, 2025

Speaking of basketball, here's one of the wildest endings you'll see all year.

