ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 554

Tonight, on the Stevetendo Show, we’re getting back into our Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword playthrough. I have to admit that after playing through most of the game again, my opinion of Skyward Sword has changed a little bit. Is it my favorite Legend of Zelda game? No, but I don’t think it deserves the negative treatment it gets. I understand that the motion controls kill the experience but the music is really good and the story is soaked with drama. There is also plenty of backtracking to locations and ok boss fights to get through.

During the last Skyward Sword episode, we found all pieces of the Song of the Hero and made our way into Sky Keep. When I played the game years ago, I remember being annoyed at the game. I also believe this is where the game took a downward spiral for me on the Nintendo Wii. Depending on how quickly we make it through the Sky Keep, this evening could be the finale. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT, join the Stevetendo Show for more of our Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword playthrough.

Just what this game needed, another maze-like dungeon!

