A Critical Role video game is in the works The Critical Role game will feature beloved characters and new adventures.

Today, Critical Role celebrates its 10th anniversary. As the creatives behind the world-popular actual play series look to the next decade of their company, they’ve announced plans to continue expanding their brand. This includes a video game based on Critical Role, which is confirmed to be in the works.

Critical Role CEO Travis Willingham was speaking with BusinessInsider alongside other members of the CR crew when he confirmed that the team has been “hard at work” on a video game. The group isn’t ready to share concrete details just yet, but Willingham did provide some light info about the Critical Role video game.



Source: Critical Role

"They'll actually be getting their hand on the stick and controlling the outcome of the story, changing what might be possible from not just some of their favorite characters, but new offerings in the world of Exandria," he said in the interview.

Critical Role has already adapted the universe of Exandria into animated shows and tabletop games, so a video game seems like the logical next step. 2023’s Baldur’s Gate 3 released to massive critical acclaim and financial success, and was based on Dungeons & Dragons, which has been the subject matter for Critical Role’s 10-year run.

When asked about when the Critical Role game will be properly revealed, Travis Willingham said “any day,” so stick with Shacknews for news about it when the time comes.