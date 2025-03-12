How to switch weapons - Monster Hunter Wilds How to swap your weapons at camp and during a quest.

How to switch weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds is something you'll want to get in the habit of doing frequently, and Wilds gives you an extra method of changing weapons that makes hunt prep easier. Add to that the option to change weapons at any pop-up camp, and you'll almost never be caught without the right gear in Wilds.

This guide explains how to change weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds, including how to swap between your primary and secondary weapons.

Monster Hunter Wilds: How to switch weapons

You have a few ways to change weapons when you're at a base camp and one at a pop-up camp. Enter your tent, cycle the menu to the equipment section, and pick "change equipment" to swap out your primary and secondary weapon with any weapon you've already forged. You have the same option when you speak to Gemma at any base camp's forge.

Similarly, when you forge a new weapon with Gemma, you have the choice to make that weapon your current primary or secondary weapon. The old one gets sent to your equipment box. All weapons that you forge, but don't equip, also get sent to your equipment box.

Monster Hunter Wilds: How to change primary and secondary weapons

The "change equipment" menu lets you swap secondary and primary weapons at camp using any of your currently forged weapons. Once you're in the field, you can change between the two while mounted on your Seikret. Press "right" on the control pad, or whatever keybind you've set, while riding your Seikret to get your other weapon out.

You can do this at any point in the wilds, whether you've started a quest, you're just exploring, or you're in the middle of a hunt with a monster chasing you down.

It's a good idea to plan ahead for a hunt and save the right loadout for the job, so you don't have to revisit camp to change your primary and secondary weapons.

