How to add friends and send friend requests - Monster Hunter Wilds Here's how to play with friends on different platforms and fill out your friend list.

How to add friends in Monster Hunter Wilds is an involved process that's not intuitive in the least. It's even easy to miss your friend requests and leave them languishing without response. The pain is just a one-time thing, though. Once you get your friends' info together and add them in the game, they stay there for good.

This guide explains how to add friends in Monster Hunter Wilds, whether you're on the same or different platforms and how to use Hunter IDs.

Adding friends via friend requests in Monster Hunter Wilds takes several steps. You have a few options for inviting friends generally. If you're both playing on the same platform, you can invite them using your platform's friend list. For PS5 and Xbox players, Wilds also can generate a QR code for you to scan with your phone to create an invitation link. These are just temporary measures, though, as you'll need to add them to your friend list, too. Our Monster Hunter Wilds crossplay guide explains how playing with friends on other platforms works.

To add friends to your Monster Hunter Wilds friend list, you need to:

Open the "communication" tab from the main menu

Choose "link party"

Choose a friend's name in the "link member" section

Send a friend request. Once they accept the request, they'll remain permanently in your Wilds friend list until you remove them

Monster Hunter Wilds: How to add friends via Hunter ID

There's yet another process for adding friends using their in-game Hunter ID. You need their ID first, of course, and they can find that under the "hunter profile" section of the menu's "info" tab. Once they send you that:

Go to the "member list" under the communication tab

Choose "Hunter ID search"

Input your friend's Hunter ID

Select their name, and choose to send a friend request

Monster Hunter Wilds: How to see friend requests

All friend requests live under the "invitation list" in the game's communications menu. Your friend will need to open that menu to view and accept your friend request, and if you're waiting on one, that's where you should check as well.

Bear in mind that you need to be playing in online mode for these options to show up. You can't access the invitation options while playing in single-player mode.

