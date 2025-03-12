New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

How to unlock the Melding Pot - Monster Hunter Wilds

How to get Wilds' best item crafting.
Josh Broadwell
Josh Broadwell
1

Monster Hunter Wilds' Melding Pot is one of the game's most important tools, so much so that it gets its own little introduction after you unlock it. Not that you'd realize its significance early on. The melding pot seems like a useful, but unnecessary add-on in the main campaign, but once you reach Wilds' endgame challenges, you'll need it to craft the most powerful decorations.

Our Monster Hunter Wilds Melding Pot guide explains when you first get access to the feature and when the melding pots advanced options unlock.

Monster Hunter Wilds: How to unlock the Melding Pot

A map image showing where to find the Melding Pot in Monster Hunter Wilds

The Melding Pot unlocks automatically when you start Chapter 3-3, Through the Dusk. It's located in the Suja region, a small hamlet overlooking the Ruins of Wyveria, in a tent roughly in the map's middle. You'll have to travel back here every time you want to use the Melding Pot. On the bright side, you can still access the Suja region even after starting chapter four, despite Wyveria being off-limits until chapter five.

The Melding Pot lets you combine orbs you pick up from hunts into decorations, accessories that provide you with special skills in a way similar to Talismans. Once you gain access to additional features, you can also combine relics and even decorations to make new items, including Artian materials for crafting Wilds' most powerful weapons.

Monster Hunter Wilds: How to upgrade Melding Pot

The Melding Pot in Monster Hunter Wilds

You unlock new pot features as you progress through Wilds' post-game. Until chapter five, though, you'll only have access to Wyverian Melding, which is where you can craft tier one and two decorations.

After you complete Chapter 5-1, Stone Cold Vortex, you'll unlock the option to meld tier-one relics and to use Glowing Orb items in your melding. Completing Chapter 6-1, What Lies Ahead, unlocks the option to meld decorations. Once you reach Hunter Rank 100, you can start crafting tier-two relics and decorations and use Ancient Orbs in your melding.

For more Monster Hunter Wilds help, head over to our monster weakness list and high rank A and B armor explainers, and don't forget to keep an eye out for Ancient Wyvern Coins during your travels.

Contributing Editor
Contributing Editor

Josh is a freelance writer and reporter who specializes in guides, reviews, and whatever else he can convince someone to commission. You may have seen him on NPR, IGN, Polygon, or VG 24/7 or on Twitter, shouting about Trails. When he isn’t working, you’ll likely find him outside with his Belgian Malinois and Australian Shepherd or curled up with an RPG of some description.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola