How to unlock the Melding Pot - Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds' Melding Pot is one of the game's most important tools, so much so that it gets its own little introduction after you unlock it. Not that you'd realize its significance early on. The melding pot seems like a useful, but unnecessary add-on in the main campaign, but once you reach Wilds' endgame challenges, you'll need it to craft the most powerful decorations.

Our Monster Hunter Wilds Melding Pot guide explains when you first get access to the feature and when the melding pots advanced options unlock.

Monster Hunter Wilds: How to unlock the Melding Pot

The Melding Pot unlocks automatically when you start Chapter 3-3, Through the Dusk. It's located in the Suja region, a small hamlet overlooking the Ruins of Wyveria, in a tent roughly in the map's middle. You'll have to travel back here every time you want to use the Melding Pot. On the bright side, you can still access the Suja region even after starting chapter four, despite Wyveria being off-limits until chapter five.

The Melding Pot lets you combine orbs you pick up from hunts into decorations, accessories that provide you with special skills in a way similar to Talismans. Once you gain access to additional features, you can also combine relics and even decorations to make new items, including Artian materials for crafting Wilds' most powerful weapons.

Monster Hunter Wilds: How to upgrade Melding Pot

You unlock new pot features as you progress through Wilds' post-game. Until chapter five, though, you'll only have access to Wyverian Melding, which is where you can craft tier one and two decorations.

After you complete Chapter 5-1, Stone Cold Vortex, you'll unlock the option to meld tier-one relics and to use Glowing Orb items in your melding. Completing Chapter 6-1, What Lies Ahead, unlocks the option to meld decorations. Once you reach Hunter Rank 100, you can start crafting tier-two relics and decorations and use Ancient Orbs in your melding.

