Pocketpair may announce a game soon, but don't expect anything like Palworld

Earlier this year, Palworld developer Pocketpair announced the formation of a publishing branch, aptly named Pocketpair Publishing. Now it seems the group is close to revealing its first batch of published games. However, with the millions-selling Palworld behind it, Pocketpair Publishing is also aiming to temper expectations lest fans believe it’s about to reveal something like Palworld.

Pocketpair Publishing shared a tease that it may be about to reveal its first published games on its social media this week. Where the group stated rather coyly that it should “probably announce a game soon,” publishing manager John Buckley was a bit more cautious, given the immense recent success of Pocketpair’s Palworld.

“I’m very nervous to reveal our first batch of games,” Buckley wrote. “Not because I think the reception will be bad (they are all bangers), but because I worry people will just expect more Palworld. PPP’s goal is to help cool indies get made so I hope you like our first round of games!”

It’s not an out of place concern to have. Palworld will likely be synonymous with Pocketpair for a long time to come, given that the game was said to have been downloaded by around 32 million players two weeks ago. It may not be as active as it was at launch, but it still enjoys a playerbase in the 20k to 40k range on a daily basis, according to SteamDB.

Nonetheless, Pocketpair Publishing seems like it's just about ready to show off something exciting.