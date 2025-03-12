How to save loadouts - Monster Hunter Wilds How to make hunt prep easier than ever.

Monster Hunter Wilds loadouts make preparing for a hunt smoother and less arduous, but Capcom hides the feature pretty deeply in some of the game's menus. You can put together dozens of loadouts, enough to address any situation you plan on getting into, and there's even an option for separate item pouch loadouts – perfect for hunts where you need specific protections.

Our Monster Hunter Wilds loadouts guide explains where to put together weapon, armor, and item loadouts.

Monster Hunter Wilds: How to save loadouts

Enter your tent at any base camp or intact pop-up camp, and navigate to the equipment menu. For armor and weapon loadouts, you need to select the "change equipment" option, and press the left stick or Shift key to open the loadout menu. Here, you can register your current setup as a loadout or edit existing loadouts if you want to change a specific piece, such as a Talisman or secondary weapon.

Monster Hunter Wilds gives you over 100 equipment loadout slots, so you're certainly not limited in how many you can save or how many specific scenarios you can plan for.

Saving item loadouts is a slightly less intuitive process. You also need to enter a tent for these loadouts, but the option to edit them is under "view loadout." Wilds has three pre-configured item pouch loadouts for you to choose from, but you have over 90 more empty slots to customize as you see fit.

Just don't forget to check both loadout types before heading out for a hunt. Since Monster Hunter Wilds keeps your equipment and item loadouts separate, changing one won't change the other.

