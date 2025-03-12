New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Niantic sells Pokemon Go and gaming portfolio to Saudi-backed Scopely for $3.5 billion

Scopely's library of games includes Monopoly Go, Marvel Strike Force, and Stumble Guys.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Scopely
3

Niantic Labs, the developer behind the smash hit Pokemon Go, has announced that it is selling the mobile creature-collecting game along with the rest of its gaming assets to Scopely for $3.5 billion. With that deal closed, Niantic will spin off its geospatial AI business into Niantic Spatial Incorporated.

Niantic published a message on its website this morning to announce the sale of its gaming business to Scopely. For $3.5 billion, Scopely will now become the owners of Pokemon Go, Pikmin Bloom, Monster Hunter Now, and the studios working on them. Niantic says that Scopely will build upon long-term roadmaps for these games.

The monopoly man gesturing to dice rolling on a game board.

Source: Scopely

Scopely is owned by Savvy Games Group, which was founded by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign investment fund. The group has been aggressive in becoming a dominant force in the video game industry, snapping up shares in Nintendo and Electronic Arts. Savvy added Scopely to its portfolio back in 2023 and owns a slew of other IP-based mobile games like Marvel Strike Force, Star Trek Fleet Command, and WWE Champions.

Follwing the sale of its gaming assets, Niantic is shifting its focus to AI. The company had already been working on geospatial technology, and will spin that off into a new company called Niantic Spatial, which Niantic is investing $250 million into.

Niantic selling off Pokemon Go to Scopely is one of the industry’s biggest business deals of the year so far. Be sure to bookmark our Pokemon Go topic page for future updates on how this change affects one of the world’s biggest mobile games.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

