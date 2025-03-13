New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

PowerWash Simulator 2 announced for later this year

FuturLab is bringing shared campaign progress in its sequel to PowerWash Simulator.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
2

FuturLab has supported PowerWash Simulator with numerous DLC drops and collaborations since its 2022 release, but the studio will look to wet new ground with its latest project. PowerWash Simulator 2 has been announced, and it’s set to come out this year.

FuturLab announced PowerWash Simulator 2 today with a new trailer. It teases new locations like Sponge Valley, Power Falls, and Lubri City. PowerWash 2 supports shared campaign progress online and adds split-screen co-op.

“PowerWash Simulator 2 feels like a natural evolution from its predecessor. The original game’s design was all about eliminating anything that detracted from the pure satisfaction of taking something dirty and making it clean. PowerWash Simulator 2 is all about adding in even more avenues for players to achieve that same sense of satisfaction, with new tools, features and quality of life improvements,” says Dan Chequer, Design Director at FuturLab. “We're really excited to see players dust off their power washers and get stuck into this brand-new campaign, that brings you even more to clean, and even more ways to release the pressure.”.

PowerWash Simulator 2 will be released later this year for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Stick with Shacknews for more updates on FuturLab’s upcoming sequel.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

