EVE Online Revenant update brings balance changes to mining, ship costs & jump gates The latest major update for EVE Online focuses almost entirely on balancing versus new content.

EVE Online has received a major new update aimed at shaking up the logistics and economy of the space MMO’s universe. Focused heavily on balancing, this update affects everything from mining rock types and yields to jump gate vulnerabilities in unsecured sectors, with quite a bit more in between.

CCP Games announced the details of the EVE Online Revenant Update in a press release this week. The update features all sorts of changes, but here are the major highlights:

More Accessible Resources: Ship manufacturing overhauls make vessels more easily obtainable; enhanced mining operations offer increased ore yields; and equinox adjustments balance resource availability and economic dynamics.



Rewards for Player Engagement: Factional warfare refinements ensure that rewards are granted based on active participation, promoting more dynamic warfare scenarios.



Jump Point Modifications: Force projection refinements enhance strategic planning, including adjusting capsuleer exit points, and Pochven filament updates add new tactical layers to filament usage.



Functionality Enhancements: UI improvements streamline planetary operations for industrialists, and various ships have undergone balance changes.

When we spoke with CCP Games Creative Director Bergur Finnbogason and Community Developer Peter Farrell AKA CCP Swift earlier this year about EVE Online’s 2025 gameplan, they told us that a significant part of the early path would be “iteration over innovation” - improving upon the content that they’ve already brought to the game versus continuing to add more. Between the piracy update, the mining update, and various updates working in tandem with EVE Vanguard, the team has brought a lot to the game in the past few years. This update can be seen as a prime example of the team shifting its priorities towards tightening the bolts.

Jump point changes feel particularly interesting in this update. Previously, jump gates could be repaired fairly easily without need of an active repair ship. Now they can be damaged and will require a repair ship to fix those damages. The goal was to make traversing the far stretches of EVE space more dangerous. Organizations should still feel pretty comfortable with jump gates in their own territory, but now gates outside their safe space will need security details to look after them and repair ships on hand to make sure they remain functional, meaning a shift of resources if groups want to maintain safe travel lines.

With the EVE Online Revenant Update out and implemented in the game, these latest changes are now in play. For more updates and news on the game, stay tuned to the EVE Online topic and keep it locked here at Shacknews.