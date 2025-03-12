New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

EVE Online Revenant update brings balance changes to mining, ship costs & jump gates

The latest major update for EVE Online focuses almost entirely on balancing versus new content.
TJ Denzer
Image via CCP Games
1

EVE Online has received a major new update aimed at shaking up the logistics and economy of the space MMO’s universe. Focused heavily on balancing, this update affects everything from mining rock types and yields to jump gate vulnerabilities in unsecured sectors, with quite a bit more in between.

CCP Games announced the details of the EVE Online Revenant Update in a press release this week. The update features all sorts of changes, but here are the major highlights:

When we spoke with CCP Games Creative Director Bergur Finnbogason and Community Developer Peter Farrell AKA CCP Swift earlier this year about EVE Online’s 2025 gameplan, they told us that a significant part of the early path would be “iteration over innovation” - improving upon the content that they’ve already brought to the game versus continuing to add more. Between the piracy update, the mining update, and various updates working in tandem with EVE Vanguard, the team has brought a lot to the game in the past few years. This update can be seen as a prime example of the team shifting its priorities towards tightening the bolts.

Jump point changes feel particularly interesting in this update. Previously, jump gates could be repaired fairly easily without need of an active repair ship. Now they can be damaged and will require a repair ship to fix those damages. The goal was to make traversing the far stretches of EVE space more dangerous. Organizations should still feel pretty comfortable with jump gates in their own territory, but now gates outside their safe space will need security details to look after them and repair ships on hand to make sure they remain functional, meaning a shift of resources if groups want to maintain safe travel lines.

With the EVE Online Revenant Update out and implemented in the game, these latest changes are now in play. For more updates and news on the game, stay tuned to the EVE Online topic and keep it locked here at Shacknews.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

