Where to find The Executioner at Nanatsumatsu - Assassin's Creed Shadows It's time to send a message to your enemies in Assassin's Creed Shadows, which means turning the tables on their executioner.

Tracking down your enemies can be surprisingly tough in Assassin's Creed Shadows. For The Killing Field quest, you will need to track down a heartless executioner to send the message that you are getting closer to the vengeance that you seek.

The Executioner can be found in Nanatsumatsu, which is west of Amagasaki, in the Izumi Settsu region. This is one of those moments where the clues are a little ambiguous, and you will need to use your Scouts to really track this chap down. Place your cursor between Amagasaki Castle and the Nishinomiya Shrine, and explore the area with them.

This will cause Nantsumatsu to appear, which is where you can find the Executioner. He is overseeing his grisly duties here and is surrounded by guards. You can, if you wish, sneak through and take them all out one at a time, then deal with the executioner. It is hard to get to him without being seen to get the surprise attack on him without taking out the guards, frankly.

The Executioner is not a particularly tough enemy, thankfully, as he mostly seems to have experience dealing with people who are not in a position to fight back.

