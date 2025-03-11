Ancient Wyvern Coin farm - Monster Hunter Wilds Here's a way to farm Ancient Wyvern Coins in Monster Hunter Wilds so you can trade with NPCs.

Ancient Wyvern Coins are one of the most valuable resources in Monster Hunter Wilds. These are used to trade with several NPCs, which allows you to access some potent cooking ingredients and other materials. Unless you spend time farming them, it’s going to be tough having a steady supply, which is precisely why you want to do that. Here’s the best farming route to fill your pockets with Ancient Wyvern Coins.

Ancient Wyvern Coin farm

The best way to farm Ancient Wyvern Coins is to travel between three different camps and capture the crabs that spawn nearby. These craps have a random chance to spawn, but if they do, they are guaranteed to be carrying one of the coins. There might be an additional coin across the water in the forest too:

Windward Plains – Area 6: Valley Hideaway

Windward Plains – Area 14: Groundwater Vein

Scarlet Forest – Area 8: Underground Lake

Follow the trail just past the camp to where the road forks to find the crab.

From Area 6: Valley Hideaway, travel through the southern canyon. The crab should be seen digging out of the ground if you’re quick. After you grab it, fast travel to the next Pop-up Camp.

This crab can spawn in the shallow water near the camp.

From Area 14: Groundwater Vein, walk east to the cavern with the shallow water. The crab should be walking around the pools but if it’s not that, wait just a moment to see if it will spawn. Either way, more on to the next one.

This camp has two coin spots: one from a crab shown here...

...and the other across the water near the Dive In point.

From Area 8: Underground Lake camp, follow the water to the outcropping to find the crab. It might take a second or so to appear. Then double-back and drop down into the water near the Dive In prompt. Look across the water and you might see an Ancient Wyvern Coin you can grab with the slinger.

All you need to do now is go back to the first camp and repeat the process. I managed to snag about half a dozen with minimal effort within a few minutes. It’s not the most thrilling gameplay, but it does allow you to quickly farm Ancient Wyvern Coins so you can get back to trading.

