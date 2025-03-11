Evening Reading - March 11, 2025

We’re coming up on the halfway mark of March and good game news is in the air. It’s less than a month until the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, and we have plenty to do besides that, so we hope you’ll continue to stay along for the ride and enjoy the coverage Shacknews continues to prepare. For today, however, it’s time to bring another day of posting to a close, so here’s the latest Evening Reading for your pleasure.

Prepare thineself for more Doomening

Our own @Ozz_Mejia is getting good looks at helmets and maybe a lil more at the DOOM: The Dark Ages Event today 👀. #DOOMTheDarkAges #DOOM pic.twitter.com/xD8pINFM2h — Shacknews (@shacknews) March 11, 2025

Some sick new Doom: The Dark Ages coverage on the way. Stay tuned.

Inversting in Tesler

Wtf is Tesler? pic.twitter.com/LwhADfVNbH — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) March 11, 2025

It would be kind of adorable that Donald Trump can’t even support his bestie without looking like a bumbling oaf if he wasn’t a bumbling oaf that was very specifically trying to screw Americans and all of their closest allies through his sweaty idiot policies.

It’s over Wily!!!

dr wily when mega man obliterates the shit out of the $50,000,000 giant dragon robot he spent an entire year building pic.twitter.com/CqG3otWUAH — dille (@nescartridges) March 11, 2025

Objectivevly, and most certainly financially, Wily will never recover from this (except for the 10 times in which he does).

We have Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves at home

Honestly, when City of the Wolves at home is Tekken 8, that’s not so bad.

Biologically accurate Goat meme

You thought you could stay out of reach on a wall with 92 degree incline? Foolish. Cult Goat will be killing you now.

Olivia, our sacred warrior queen

She’s the second best, and I like it when she bonks things.

Make way for the true best

Olivia is the second best because how can you look at Rove and put anyone in Wilds above him? Distinguished little man.

