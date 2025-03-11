New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - March 11, 2025

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
We’re coming up on the halfway mark of March and good game news is in the air. It’s less than a month until the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, and we have plenty to do besides that, so we hope you’ll continue to stay along for the ride and enjoy the coverage Shacknews continues to prepare. For today, however, it’s time to bring another day of posting to a close, so here’s the latest Evening Reading for your pleasure.

Prepare thineself for more Doomening

Some sick new Doom: The Dark Ages coverage on the way. Stay tuned.

Inversting in Tesler

It would be kind of adorable that Donald Trump can’t even support his bestie without looking like a bumbling oaf if he wasn’t a bumbling oaf that was very specifically trying to screw Americans and all of their closest allies through his sweaty idiot policies.

It’s over Wily!!!

Objectivevly, and most certainly financially, Wily will never recover from this (except for the 10 times in which he does).

We have Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves at home

Honestly, when City of the Wolves at home is Tekken 8, that’s not so bad.

Biologically accurate Goat meme

You thought you could stay out of reach on a wall with 92 degree incline? Foolish. Cult Goat will be killing you now.

Olivia, our sacred warrior queen

She’s the second best, and I like it when she bonks things.

Make way for the true best

Olivia is the second best because how can you look at Rove and put anyone in Wilds above him? Distinguished little man.

Bubbletron values a start-up for a Gamified Weather App for Sports Fans at $972,360,000
I think sports betting nuts will bet on anything, including the weather, but Bubbletron doesn't seem entirely sold on my idea.
Source: Bubbletron

Have a good night! We’ll be back bright and early tomorrow for more Shacknews stories and features!

