How to forge Talismans - Monster Hunter Wilds

How to craft Talismans in Monster Hunter Wilds seems like a simple task on the surface, though only when you're in low-rank hunts. Capcom made Talisman upgrades rather unnecessarily opaque as of Wilds' launch version, though, to the point where you can't even see what you need to create an enhanced version of your favorite Talisman.

Our Monster Hunter Wilds Talisman crafting and upgrade explains how the process works and how you can see what items you need if the option is greyed out for you.

Monster Hunter Wilds: How to craft Talismans

Once you unlock Talismans, speak to Gemma at any region's base camp, and pick the "Forge/Upgrade Talismans" option. You'll automatically open the crafting menu and see a list of every craftable Talisman and what items you need to forge them. There's no limit on how many Talismans of a specific type you can craft, as long as you have the right materials, so if you're keen on putting a specific buff or resistance in every loadout, you can do exactly that.

Monster Hunter Wilds: How to upgrade Talismans

Talisman upgrades work in a rather odd way in Monster Hunter Wilds. The menu option is there, but whether you can access it depends on if you have the right materials. Wilds won't show you an available upgrade if you haven't found the items required for it. For example, if you want a level three Fire Resistance charm, you can't see it in the upgrade options until you've acquired at least one Talioth Scale. The menu will just show that you've reached maximum upgrade level at Fire Resistance 2.

Some players are reporting that Wilds won't even show them second-tier Talisman upgrade options in the Talisman menu. If that's the case, you can get around it by crafting the Talisman's base form, backing out of the Talisman menu, and selecting "forge/upgrade from box." Choose the Talisman option from that menu, and you should be able to see what you need.

