How to unlock Talismans - Monster Hunter Wilds How to start making Wilds' most important gear.

How to unlock Talismans in Monster Hunter Wilds is something veteran hunters might be itching to know from the get-go, though you don't have terribly long to wait before you can start tinkering with specific builds. If you're new to Monster Hunter, Talismans are among the most important things you can craft in the game, so don't neglect the system once it does unlock.

This Monster Hunter Wilds guide explains when you unlock Talismans and why they're worth your attention.

Monster Hunter Wilds: How to unlock talismans

Talismans and the option to forge them unlock during the main campaign near the start of chapter two. You'll learn about them after arriving in Oilwell Basin and completing Chapter 2-1: Looming Shadow, though Wilds doesn't do a spectacular job explaining what they actually do, even when you speak to Gemma to start making them.

Talismans are Monster Hunter Wilds' version of charms, items you can equip that grant your hunter special skills. Using talismans is an easy way to augment your hunter's build and make up for weak spots – such as granting yourself poison resistance, for example – or give yourself extra buffs, like increasing your stamina or your power when using a certain element.

If you're confident, you can reasonably make it through the campaign without using Talismans, which can help save on resource gathering. However, by the time you're in the post-game – especially if you're playing solo – crafting and wearing the right Talismans for tough hunts, such as those where Tempered Monsters are your target, is something you should get in the habit of doing.

