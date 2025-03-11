New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Destiny 2 players have some hilarious textureless weapons from Rite of the Nine fiasco

Bungie's will is not its own as the Rite of the Nine released way, way too early.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Shacknews
The Rite of the Nine activity was supposed to launch with Destiny 2: Heresy Act 3 sometime in April. It released halfway through March. Players quickly discovered the incomplete activity, loaded in, and started earning some stunning textureless weapons. Bungie has disabled the activity but it can never take our hilarious images.

A textureless gun in Destiny 2

Source: @Z1tr0m

All of this kicked off on March 11, 2025, which was the launch of Destiny 2: Heresy Act 2. Bungie had teased info about Rite of the Nine in a recent developer livestream. This activity will give players a “new twist” on three dungeons, offer new rewards, and include a new Ultimatum mode. It also features some Nine-themed weapons. As you can see, this accidental early release of the activity has yielded some fantastic weapon designs.

Check out this textureless Judgment featuring double perks along both lines.

A textureless Hand Cannon in Destiny 2

Source: @yoboWinter

Here we can see a shotgun with no textures featuring a green shader.

A green, textureless gun

Source: @takengifts

Here's an Auto Rifle featuring a bedazzled shader. Due to the lack of features, it looks entirely smooth.

Another textureless gun in Destiny 2

Source: @ruthlessdraco

Bungie was quick to address the problem. The developer took Destiny 2 offline, but instead of a rollback (which would impact every single player, even those who didn’t touch the activity), Bungie decided to just disable access to Rite of the Nine. Players still have their cardboard guns, though there’s no knowing if Bungie will take them back in the future.

First-person view of a textureless gun

Source: @Zaokllr

The community has been quick to point out that perhaps had management not fired so much of its staff, a lot of which is reported to be in the QA team, that errors like this might stop popping up. But here we are with another Destiny 2 content drop that’s broken and a playerbase that has seen a steady decline. For now, though, we’ve got funny-lookin’ guns.

Head of Guides
Head of Guides

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

