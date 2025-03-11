Destiny 2 players have some hilarious textureless weapons from Rite of the Nine fiasco Bungie's will is not its own as the Rite of the Nine released way, way too early.

The Rite of the Nine activity was supposed to launch with Destiny 2: Heresy Act 3 sometime in April. It released halfway through March. Players quickly discovered the incomplete activity, loaded in, and started earning some stunning textureless weapons. Bungie has disabled the activity but it can never take our hilarious images.

All of this kicked off on March 11, 2025, which was the launch of Destiny 2: Heresy Act 2. Bungie had teased info about Rite of the Nine in a recent developer livestream. This activity will give players a “new twist” on three dungeons, offer new rewards, and include a new Ultimatum mode. It also features some Nine-themed weapons. As you can see, this accidental early release of the activity has yielded some fantastic weapon designs.

Check out this textureless Judgment featuring double perks along both lines.

Here we can see a shotgun with no textures featuring a green shader.

Here's an Auto Rifle featuring a bedazzled shader. Due to the lack of features, it looks entirely smooth.

Bungie was quick to address the problem. The developer took Destiny 2 offline, but instead of a rollback (which would impact every single player, even those who didn’t touch the activity), Bungie decided to just disable access to Rite of the Nine. Players still have their cardboard guns, though there’s no knowing if Bungie will take them back in the future.

The community has been quick to point out that perhaps had management not fired so much of its staff, a lot of which is reported to be in the QA team, that errors like this might stop popping up. But here we are with another Destiny 2 content drop that’s broken and a playerbase that has seen a steady decline. For now, though, we’ve got funny-lookin’ guns.