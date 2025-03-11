ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 553 Saving Hyrule, one temple at a time!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo Show, we’re getting back into our Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time playthrough. We have made a lot of progress but there is still plenty to get done. During the last Ocarina of Time episode, we made our way through the Forest Temple, explored some of Hyrule, and arrived at the Fire Temple. We should be able to clear the Fire Temple soon and then we’ll make our way to the dungeon that gets the most hate thrown at it. The Water Temple acts like a giant maze where we’ll have to do plenty of backtracking through the dungeon.

The biggest annoyance in the temple is having to raise and lower the water time and time again. It also means a trip to the Ice Cavern is in order as well to grab the Iron Boots. The Water Temple has some of my favorite music in the franchise so the temple isn’t all bad. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT, join the Stevetendo Show for more of our Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time playthrough.

Going to get wet in the Water Temple!

©Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT. Coming up on the show is more of our Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword playthrough. We'll also be starting a brand new playthrough on the show next Monday so stay tuned!

The weather is finally starting to get nice in the northeast so it’s time for another installment of advice from Stevetendo. If it gets too hot for you outside, go back in the house and put on your favorite Stevetendo Show episode like a Super Mario RPG episode. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword episodes are great too because I get to do some fun voices for the characters. It’s also a sports night in the Stevetendo Show house where my New Jersey Devils have a big game against Columbus so you know there will be plenty of scoreboard watching.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on The Stevetendo Show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.