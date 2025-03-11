Aerial_Knight's DropShot is the newest game from the Never Yield creator Blast enemies with finger guns as you fight to be the first person to grab a parachute and land.

Aerial_Knight, the solo developer behind Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield and its spin-off We Never Yield, has revealed his next game. It’s called DropShot and features high-flying action as players fire finger guns at enemies and battle to land safely.

The first trailer for Aerial_Knight’s DropShot released today and tells us everything we need to know. Players leap from a plane alongside four hostile NPCs, using their fingers to fire bullets as they all rapidly descend from the sky. The goal is to get your hands on a parachute so that you can land safely by the time you reach the ground. Ammunition is limited, and players can use enemy slipstreams to increase their speed.

The Steam page for Aerial_Knight’s DropShot is live now and provides additional details about the game. Aerial_Knight has announced that subscribers to his Patreon will receive DropShot at no additional charge shortly after its release.