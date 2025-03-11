New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Aerial_Knight's DropShot is the newest game from the Never Yield creator

Blast enemies with finger guns as you fight to be the first person to grab a parachute and land.
Aerial_Knight
1

Aerial_Knight, the solo developer behind Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield and its spin-off We Never Yield, has revealed his next game. It’s called DropShot and features high-flying action as players fire finger guns at enemies and battle to land safely.

The first trailer for Aerial_Knight’s DropShot released today and tells us everything we need to know. Players leap from a plane alongside four hostile NPCs, using their fingers to fire bullets as they all rapidly descend from the sky. The goal is to get your hands on a parachute so that you can land safely by the time you reach the ground. Ammunition is limited, and players can use enemy slipstreams to increase their speed.

The Steam page for Aerial_Knight’s DropShot is live now and provides additional details about the game. Aerial_Knight has announced that subscribers to his Patreon will receive DropShot at no additional charge shortly after its release.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

