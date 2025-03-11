Hitman: World of Assassination gets PS VR2 release date IO Interactive's VR mode for the Hitman trilogy is finally making its way over to Sony's PS5-powered VR platform.

In case you forgot, Hitman: World of Assassination has a VR mode, and while it launched in slightly rough shape, the team has worked hard on polishing it up into an immersive and exciting Hitman VR experience. Now that experience is coming to PS VR2. IO Interactive has announced that the VR mode for Hitman: World of Assassination is coming to Sony’s VR headset, and it will be launching at the end of March.

IO Interactive announced the details of Hitman’s VR arrival on PS VR2 via a new trailer this week. The VR mode will come to Hitman: World of Assassination on PS5 on March 27, 2025. If you have a PS VR2, you’ll be able to explore the entire World of Assassination campaign in the immersive mode, allowing you to access the 20 locations and missions that take up the original trilogy. From Paris to Mendoza, it’s all yours to explore as you become Agent 47.

Hitman is a pretty beloved franchise here at Shacknews, and Hitman 3 tied up the World of Assassination trilogy impeccably. However, the VR mode got off to a rough start on PC in 2022. Players noted issues and bugs across the board that made it a bit difficult to enjoy. That said, IO Interactive continued to improve upon the mode with stabilizing updates squashing many of the bugs and improving performance.

With the mode stabilized and prepped for the PlayStation 5 ecosystem, stay tuned as IO Interactive prepares to launch Hitman: WOA’s VR mode on PS VR2 later this month.