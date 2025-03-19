How to get more scouts - Assassin's Creed Shadows These useful helpers blend in with the crowds and act as your constant spies and thieves in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

The map in Assassin's Creed Shadows works a little differently from other games in the series. While there are plenty of tall things to climb to get a look at what odd destinations and secrets exist in the world, you also have access to scouts. These can be used to investigate certain areas, and you'll need to track down powerful enemies or characters for quests.

How to get more scouts in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Source: Shacknews

Scouts are incredibly useful in Assassin's Creed Shadows and are absolutely vital for some parts of the game. If you are on the trail of a troublesome boss or hard-to-find NPC, then Scouts can help you out. Where it gets a little awkward is how you get more of them.

If you visit a Kakurega, which can normally be found in built-up areas like towns or cities, then you can spend 200 Mon to restore one point of Intel. This Intel is used to power your Scouts, be that checking out an area and helping you find NPCs or smuggling goods. It is also possible to get some Intel by helping civilians in need (you will often find someone being assaulted by troops on the roads, and you can opt for intel as a reward from them), or you can get an instant refill when seasons change.

If you want to get more Scouts, then keep your eyes open for NPCs that you can talk to, as it is possible to recruit them to your hideout, or you can build a Study there, adding a Scout to your overall number. You can then upgrade your Study to get more of them.

