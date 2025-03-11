Marvel Rivals Version 20250314 Patch Notes adjust Human Torch and Iron Man The latest patch for Marvel Rivals goes live on March 13.

Updated on March 11 at 7:24 p.m. ET: NetEase Games also shared that a handful of balance changes will come to Marvel Rivals as part of this week's patch.

NetEase Games has published the latest patch notes for Marvel Rivals. Set to go live on March 13, 2025, Version 20250314 introduces a new slate of cosmetics that can be earned through Twitch Drops, as well as fixes for several character and map-related bugs.

Marvel Rivals Version 20250314 Patch Notes



Source: NetEase Games

The following patch notes for Marvel Rivals were posted to the game’s website today.

Balance changes

Duelist

Human Torch

The fiery hero is getting a boost to his primary attack damage output and Ultimate Ability, enhancing his solo takedown potential.

Increase Fire Cluster projectile speed from 120m/s to 150m/s and projectile count from 12 to 14.

Increase the energy cost of Supernova (ultimate ability) from 3400 to 4000; Increase activation wave damage from 70 to 80 and Flame Tornado damage from 100 per/s to 120 per/s.

Iron Man

The Armored Avenger will see slight adjustments to his primary attack in both states, balancing his mid-range offensive capabilities.

Decrease Repulsor Blast stage 1 and 2 direct hit damage from 55 to 40; Increase spell field damage from 35 to 50. Decrease stage 3 direct hit damage from 65 to 50; Increase spell field damage from 40 to 60.

Decrease Repulsor Blast (Armor Overdrive) direct hit damage decreased from 55 to 50; Increase spell field damage from 55 to 65.

Strategist

Cloak & Dagger

The duality duo will see improvements in their healing abilities, making them more versatile for various team compositions.

Increase the healing effect from Lightforce Dagger on hit allies from 10 to 16; Reduce the spell field healing amount generated by the hit from 18 to 16.

Optimizations

1. We've added a "Raw Input" option for the Mouse under Settings - Keyboard.

Fixes

All Platforms

General



1. Fixed an issue where player names were incorrectly displayed in the Competitive voice chat overlay when "Hide Own Name" was enabled.

2. Resolved a problem where frame rate affected sensitivity, leading to unusual behavior.

3. Fixed an issue where messages containing quotation marks sometimes might fail to send.



Maps and Modes



1. Fixed several terrain issues that could cause characters to become stuck or clip into strange areas.



Heroes



1. Loki's Deathly Illusions: Resolved an issue where Loki's Ultimate Ability transformation could sometimes cause incorrect camera angles during Past Lives replays. The God of Mischief can now enjoy his dramatic exits without a hitch!

2. The Thing's Battlefield Blues: Fixed a discrepancy in the speed of the Embattled Leap across different player views under poor network conditions. No more inconsistencies—Ben Grimm is back to leaping at normal speed!

3. Venom's Aerial Anomaly: Addressed a bug where Venom could occasionally get stuck in mid-air after using his Ultimate Ability under poor network conditions. Now, he'll burrow underground with style instead of hanging around like a confused symbiote!

4. Peni Parker's Perdu Predicament: Fixed an issue where Peni's Arachno-Mines would become invisible when brushing over Cyber-Webs but landing outside of them. Now, her traps beyond webs remain visible, ensuring enemies are aware of the sticky situation!

5. Peni's Spiders Sneaky Escape: Resolved an issue where the self-destructing Spider-Drones from Peni Parker's Bionic Spider-Nest would penetrate the floor to seek out foes when webs were present above and below. Now, these little guys know their place—no more sneaky escapes!

6. Spit vs Sea: Fixed a rare issue where if Namor unleashed his Ultimate Ability while still in the air after being spat out from Jeff the Land Shark's Ultimate Ability, there was a small chance that it would do no damage.

7. Bucky's Reload Rumble: Resolved a bug where the Winter Soldier's Tainted Voltage automatic reload could fail to trigger after firing and immediately using his Trooper's Fist ability. Bucky's firepower is now as relentless as his mission for justice!

8. Hand Hook Confusion: Fixed an issue where if the Winter Soldier used Bionic Hook during the slow-motion match over moment, it could cause abnormal arm model display in the next round. Now, Bucky's got his look—and his lethal arm—back on point!

9. Wolverine's Claw Coordination: Resolved a rare discrepancy between his animation and effects when Wolverine executed the dive of his Ultimate Ability from the highest point. Now, when Logan strikes, it's as precise and impactful as his adamantium claws!

Those are the changes in Marvel Rivals Version 20250314. Stick with Shacknews for the latest Marvel Rivals updates.