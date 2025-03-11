Moon Studios goes full indie & buys No Rest For the Wicked's publishing rights from Take-Two No Rest For the Wicked was originally going to be published under Private Division before Take-Two sold off the indie-focused publishing arm.

Ori and the Blind Forest developer Moon Studio has announced this week that it has gone fully independent. The studio was previously working with Take-Two’s indie publishing branch Private Division for its next game, No Rest For the Wicked. However, since Private Division was sold off, Moon and its game were left in limbo. The studio has finally updated fans this week revealing it bought back the rights for No Rest For the Wicked and are now publishing it independently.

Moon Studios shared the details of its new independence in a developer diary video posted this week. There, studio leads Thomas Mahler and Gennadiy Korol spoke to what was going on with the studio and its upcoming game.

“Our publisher for No Rest For the Wicked was Private Division, a subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive,” Gennadiy explains.

“Take-Two decided to sell off Pirvate Division, which was unexpected news for us,” Mahler continued. “After some deliberation, we saw an opportunity.”

Mahler and Gennadiy go on to explain that they bought the rights to publish No Rest For the Wicked back from Take-Two Interactive. While most of the games under Private Division were sold to an undisclosed buyer, transferring ownership to them, Take-Two kept No Rest For the Wicked out of said deal. Up to this point, it was still set to publish the game even without Private Division. Now, it looks like Moon is taking its fate into its own hands.

No Rest For the Wicked has looked like an interesting Souls-like departure from Moon Studio’s previous work on the Ori series, and the developers shared more details on what’s going on with the game as it continues through early access, but the most important part is Moon is wholly responsible for what comes next. As we wait to see how it turns out, stay tuned to the Moon Studios topic for updates.