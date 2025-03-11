Doom: The Dark Ages lead claims it will have the 'best gore in the industry' Game director Hugo Martin is very proud of the visceral visuals his team has assembled for Doom: The Dark Ages.

The latest era of Doom may be one of the most visually brutal in AAA gaming, and game director Hugo Martin says id Software is about to outdo itself again in Doom: The Dark Ages. In a recent interview, Martin gushed about a lot of details related to the visual effects and animations in the game, and in doing so, he made the claim that The Dark Ages will feature the “best gore” the developers have pulled off yet.

Martin shared this bold claim in a recent interview with PC Gamer. In said interview, he went into detail about a lot of the visual work and concepts that have gone into the game. One of the more interesting claims was that despite everything we’ve seen so far, Martin believes The Dark Ages will have the best gore in the industry yet.

Our gore system is really where we spend a lot of money. So that, coupled with the falters, the incredible animations, the physics, the sound design, the blood squibs, we really create that [Robocop] moment.

Whether players are getting in close with the saw shield and a shotgun or fighting at range with the Skullcrusher, Hugo Martin says the gore in Doom: The Dark Ages is the best they've had.

Source: Bethesda

It’s quite the statement given what we’ve seen in the impeccable Doom 2016 and its 2020 follow-up, Doom: Eternal. Neither of those games were lacking for nonstop gore and violence, but The Dark Ages also has what looks like some of the series’ most ridiculous weapons yet. For instance, Martin went into detail about the popular Skullcrusher gun we’ve seen in previous trailers, including how it developed from its original conception into the final skull-crushing (and firing) product.

So it looks like Doom: The Dark Ages is about to push the latest era of the legendary shooter to its peak. The game is set to arrive in May 2025, so it won’t be long before we can see for ourselves. Stay tuned to the Doom: The Dark Ages topic for further news and coverage.