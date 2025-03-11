New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

BlizzCon to return in 2026

BlizzCon 2026 has been announced for next September.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
2

BlizzCon’s hiatus will come to an end next year when the convention returns to Anaheim, California, in September 2026. Blizzard is keeping details close to the chest for now, but we can expect new updates regarding World of Warcraft, Overwatch 2, and more.

Blizzard announced BlizzCon 2026 with a new video. A disembodied voice can be heard saying “something is coming” as a storm forms above a large frozen body of water. The words “gather legends together” also appear on screen, and the video culminates with the BlizzCon logo forming in ice. There aren’t many solid details, but fans will likely be dissecting this brief video until we learn more.

BlizCon 2026 will take place from September 12-13, 2026, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Southern California.

The last BlizzCon was in 2023, where Blizzard announced its ambitious plan to tell the next chapter of World of Warcraft’s story over the course of three expansions. A BlizzCon 2024 was originally in the works, but was canceled with the promise of a return in the future. Blizzard will forgo a 2025 show in hopes of making a grand return in 2026.

While we await more information about BlizzCon 2026, take a walk down memory lane with our plethora of videos and articles from BlizzCon’s past.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola