BlizzCon to return in 2026 BlizzCon 2026 has been announced for next September.

BlizzCon’s hiatus will come to an end next year when the convention returns to Anaheim, California, in September 2026. Blizzard is keeping details close to the chest for now, but we can expect new updates regarding World of Warcraft, Overwatch 2, and more.

Blizzard announced BlizzCon 2026 with a new video. A disembodied voice can be heard saying “something is coming” as a storm forms above a large frozen body of water. The words “gather legends together” also appear on screen, and the video culminates with the BlizzCon logo forming in ice. There aren’t many solid details, but fans will likely be dissecting this brief video until we learn more.

BlizCon 2026 will take place from September 12-13, 2026, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Southern California.

The last BlizzCon was in 2023, where Blizzard announced its ambitious plan to tell the next chapter of World of Warcraft’s story over the course of three expansions. A BlizzCon 2024 was originally in the works, but was canceled with the promise of a return in the future. Blizzard will forgo a 2025 show in hopes of making a grand return in 2026.

