Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE announced for Apple Arcade

A new Katamari mobile game is coming exclusively to Apple Arcade in April.
Donovan Erskine
Bandai Namco
Bandai Namco has announced that it’s publishing a new Katamari game on mobile devices in April. It’s called Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE and is coming exclusively to Apple Arcade on April 3.

Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE was revealed in an Apple Newsroom post highlighting six new titles coming to Apple Arcade in April. In this new Katamari game, players will look to impress an audience of livestream viewers by rolling up objects across the planet.

A gameplay screenshot of Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE on an iPhone, with several trucks rolled up.

Source: Bandai Namco

As an Apple Arcade exclusive, fans will need an iPhone, iPad, or another capable Apple device in order to play Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE. There’s no word on if the game will be made available for individual purchase or come to other platforms in the future.

News Editor
Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

