Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE announced for Apple Arcade

Bandai Namco has announced that it’s publishing a new Katamari game on mobile devices in April. It’s called Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE and is coming exclusively to Apple Arcade on April 3.

Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE was revealed in an Apple Newsroom post highlighting six new titles coming to Apple Arcade in April. In this new Katamari game, players will look to impress an audience of livestream viewers by rolling up objects across the planet.



Featuring unique and whimsical gameplay, and a captivating soundtrack that blends different genres, the game invites players to energize the king’s “live stream” by rolling their Katamari to create stars. As users advance, comments from in-game fans appear, and the longer they play, the larger their audience grows. By completing the king’s challenges and boosting their subscriber count, players can unlock dynamic new stages.

As an Apple Arcade exclusive, fans will need an iPhone, iPad, or another capable Apple device in order to play Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE. There’s no word on if the game will be made available for individual purchase or come to other platforms in the future.