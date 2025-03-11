Tokyo Ghoul comes to Dead by Daylight in April 2025 Players will be able to step into the half-ghoul, half-human shoes of Ken Kaneki as a new killer in Dead by Daylight alongside the arrival of new cosmetics.

Dead by Daylight’s next new Chapter of content has been revealed, and this time, Behaviour Interactive is unleashing a collaboration featuring popular horror action manga and anime, Tokyo Ghoul. In April, Dead by Daylight players will see the arrival of Ken Kaneki, the series’ protagonist, as a new killer in the game alongside new cosmetics for existing characters themed around characters of the anime.

Behaviour Interactive shared the details of Dead by Daylight’s upcoming Tokyo Ghoul Chapter in a press release this week. On April 2, 2025, the Tokyo Ghoul content will launch with Kaneki at the heart of it as new killer, The Ghoul. In the anime, Kaneki becomes the unwitting recipient of an organ transplant that turns him into a half-monster that craves human flesh. Try as he might to suppress the urges, Kaneki’s power plucks away at the remnants of his humanity. In the game, he will be able to use his ghoul powers to strengthen his mobility and move around the map quickly, ferociously zeroing in on survivors.

In addition to Kaneki joining Dead by Daylight as a new killer, the game will get new outfits inspired by Tokyo Ghoul in April.

Source: Behaviour Interactive

In addition to The Ghoul killer, several cosmetics are coming to Dead by Daylight based on the anime. The Ghoul gets two costumes in the form of the Awakened Ghoul Outfit and the Rize Kamishiro Outfit (Based on the character that turned Kaneki into a ghoul). Additionally coming are the Rabbit Costume Outfit for Yui Kimura, the Hide Costume Outfit for Renato Lyra, the Eto Costume Outfit for Nea Karlsson, and 4 Tokyo Ghoul-inspired Masks for The Unknown, Jonah Vasquez, Jake Park, and David King.

With the content release date set for April 4, players won’t be waiting long to see Tokyo Ghoul’s Kaneki in action. Stay tuned to the Dead by Daylight topic for more news and coverage.