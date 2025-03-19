Where to find the Ghost General in Assassin's Creed Shadows This Kabukimono is terrorizing honest merchants who are just trying to keep sea trade routes alive in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

The Ghost General is a stylish-looking chap, but don't let that fool you; he is also a bit of a bully. One of the Kabukimono in Assassin's Creed Shadows, this guy makes his living by extorting merchants and sailors. If you want to improve life for the common man, then taking him out is a step in the right direction.

Where to find the Ghost General in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Source: Shacknews

You can find the Ghost General in Sakai, a coastal town in the west of Izumi Settsu. Make your way to the port, and you will find him talking to someone on one of the docks. You can use your Scouts to narrow down their location by holding X on the map and then using one of them to reveal the area if you have yet to explore it.

That shouldn't be necessary, though, as if you go and explore the docks, you should be able to see him without much issue. I like to stick to the rooftops when I am hunting these wayward Ronin, as much for the strategic advantage as for the thematic feel.

Source: Shacknews

You can jump from the roof to the canvas awning that covers some of the pier, then use the poles and ropes to get all the way down. When you get close to the Ghost General, he should start walking back up the docks, and you can just down and take him out with ease.

For more Assassin's Creed guides and news, be sure to check out our Assassin's Creed Shadows page.