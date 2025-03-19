Where to find Imai Sokyu - Assassin's Creed Shadows The powerful merchant, Imai Sokyu, can help you in your efforts to overthrow tyranny as long as he never finds out your real intentions.

Finding Imai Sokyu is important in the early game of Assassin's Creed Shadows, but it is also surprisingly difficult. You'll need to use a combination of your sword, scouts, and good old-fashioned wandering around a city to track him down. Thankfully, I am here to save you all that time.

Where to find Imai Sokyu - Assassin's Creed Shadows

Source: Shacknews

Imai Sokyu can be found in the southern portion of the city of Sakai, which is on the west coast of Izumi Settsu. First, use your scouts to expose the potential area that Imai Sokyu is in, which is the bottom half of the city. Hover your cursor over the city and hold X to bring up the Scouts option.

Select how many Scouts you wish to use, and remember that the more Scouts you use, the greater the area that will be explored. If you have no Scouts, you can visit a Kakurega and restore them for 200 Mon each by interacting with the colorful bags handing on a rope in the single-room hideout. Now, a large blue circle will appear on the map, which will show you the rough area where you can find Imai Sokyu.

Source: Shacknews

Make your way to the spot shown on the map above, and you will find him talking inside a house. One of the reasons why it's so hard to track this guy down is that a small blue waypoint will only appear on him when you are very close, and because he's in a house, you really need to drop down into the ornate garden beside it before that happens.

Talk to him to move on to the next part of the mission, which will be to make sure you get to attend a very important party. Just head back to the Objectives screen to move on to the next step of the quest.

