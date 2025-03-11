New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

What are Research Help: Monsters bounties in Monster Hunter Wilds?

A Limited Bounty in Monster Hunter Wilds asks you to do four Research Help: Monsters bounties. Here's what they are.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Capcom
There are a lot of quests in Monster Hunter Wilds and one that might confuse newcomers and veterans are the Research Help: Monster bounties. What are these and how do you complete them? Both are good questions and the good news is that doing these bounties is way easier than you think.

What are Research Help: Monsters

Research Help: Monsters are the four other Limited Bounties in the list right above the last one. That’s all there is to it: just do the other four bounties and the last one will complete. It’s basically a gimme. If you’re doing everything on that list the last one will complete.

The Limited Bounty list in Monster Hunter Wilds showing the Research Help: Monsters
Technically all of the Limited Bounties are Research Help: Monsters bounties. Do the first four and the fifth one will complete!
Source: Shacknews

So the Research Help: Monsters essentially refers to any of the bounties that appear in the Limited Bounties list at the Support Desk. These could be completing five 1-star or higher quests, hunting specific monsters, performing quests in a specific location, or any other sort of thing.

The rewards you get from completing these quests will always be worth the effort. For example, completing the last bounty will reward a Heavy Armor Sphere, which if you know how to craft Armor Spheres, you’ll realize this is quite an expensive reward. Additionally, the others will reward upgrade and crafting materials. Do all of these each week if you can. While you’re at it, login each day to get the Lucky Vouchers.

Now that you know what Research Help: Monsters bounties are, you can stop stressing about missing valuable rewards. Go ahead and read over our Monster Hunter Wilds page for more help hunting beasts, tracking down materials, and understanding the various mechanics in the game.

