Helping Hand: Capture a Vigorwasp - Monster Hunter Wilds Where to find a Vigorwasp to complete the Palico quest, Helping Hand.

Your Palico is one useful little helper, but it can become even more powerful thanks to its Helping Hand quest. This side quests asks you to capture a Vigorwasp, one of the most prolific bugs in Monster Hunter Wilds. However, when you go to find one, you might struggle to remember where you last saw one or even how to track them down using the map.

Capture a Vigorwasp

You will find a Vigorwasp in Area 5 of the Scarlet Forest, directly outside of the base camp. This is essentially up the northwest side of the area, the opposite direction of the Lala Barina nest. Like the other things on your map, you can set a waypoint on the Vigorwasp to help you reach it without getting lost in the lush forest.



Source: Shacknews

When you reach the Vigorwasp, do not interact with it. Capture the Vigorwasp by equipping the net and shooting it. Do this by holding the Item Pouch button (Ctrl on PC, LB on Xbox, and L1 on PlayStation) and cycling through to the net. Press the appropriate button to load it into your slinger. Aim at the bug and then shoot it once the reticle changes color to catch it.

After capturing the bug, return to your Palico at the nearest base camp and speak with it to complete the quest, Helping Hand. Your Palico will learn the Attract Vigorwasp Support Move and you might walk away with some addition rewards. Now, you will eventually need to find a Giant Vigorwasp, which can be problematic. Head over to our Monster Hunter Wilds page for help tracking down other bugs as well as crafting material.