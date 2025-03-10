Flash Course: Capture some Flashflies - Monster Hunter Wilds Where to find Flashflies for your Palico's Flash Course quest in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Flash Course is one of the many Palico quests in Monster Hunter Wilds. This quest has your furry feline asking you to capture it some Flashflies to improve its gadgets. You might have seen these around the place while hunting, but they can be tough to find quickly if you’re trying to get this done to acquire the upgrade and move on.

Flash Course: Capture some Flashflies

Flashflies can be found in the Windward Plains in Area 1, outside the Base Camp in Monster Hunter Wilds. They are located in the cave system to the right as you exit the camp. Remember to equip your net and then aim and fire it at the Flashflies to capture them for your Palico. You cannot interact with them else this will set them off and put them on a cooldown.



Source: Shacknews

If you’re having trouble locating the Flashflies, you can find them using the filter. Open the map and use the buttons in the lower left to select the herb filter icon. Scroll down to the Flashflies and then set a waypoint. Mount your Seikret and command it to take you to them.

After you capture the Flashflies, return to your Palico in the area’s base to finish the Flash Course quest. This will upgrade your Palico’s Flashfly Cage. You will also receive 10 Flash Pods for your efforts.

As you progress through the post-campaign content, your Palico will have more quests for you to complete. One of the more difficult ones is A Gutsy Move that requires finding a Giant Vigorwasp. Make sure you visit them from time to time so you can keep its gadgets upgraded. Our Monster Hunter Wilds page has more guides to help you track down some of these pesky creatures, like the other endemic life for the researchers.