A Gutsy Move: Capture a Giant Vigorwasp - Monster Hunter Wilds

Where to find a Giant Vigorwasp so your Palico can upgrade its Support Moves.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Upgrading your Palico Support Moves is important and often requires capturing weird bugs. For the quest, A Gutsy Move, your Palico will need you to catch a Giant Vigorwasp. You’ve probably found the smaller version, but these larger ones can be extremely difficult to find, especially if you don’t know their lifecycle.

Find a Giant Vigorwasp

Giant Vigorwasps only appear during a season of Plenty. You will find a Giant Vigorwasp in the Scarlet Forest in Area 8. In fact, you will find three of them there. If the Forest isn’t in the correct season, go ahead and change the season in any nearby tent – you’ll need Guild Points to do this though.

A circle drawn around three Giant Vigorwasps on a map
Three Giant Vigorwasps can be found in Area 8 of the Scarlet Forest during the season of Plenty.
As for capturing the Giant Vigorwasp, this is exactly the same as every other bit of endemic life in Monster Hunter Wilds. Equip your net via your Item Pouch quickbar, aim at the bug, and fire your net. Do not interact with the Giant Vigorwasp else you’ll just pop it.

After you capture the bug, head back to your Palico to complete the quest, A Gutsy Move. This will reward you with three Ancient Potions and five Max Potions as well as the new Vigorwasp Revival Palico Support Move. This is one of many powerful new tools your Palico has in its toolkit to aid you on hunts.

With the Giant Vigorwasp captures and A Gutsy Move completed, you can move on to the next task in the game. Maybe it’s working out what Lucky Vouchers do or even finding Tough Guardian Bone. Whatever you’re after, you’ll find it on our Monster Hunter Wilds page.

