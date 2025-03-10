Monster Hunter Wilds' March 10 update 1.000.05.00 patch notes The March 10 update for Monster Hunter Wilds fixes campaign roadblocks, repeating tutorials, and more.

Capcom has continued its support of Monster Hunter Wilds with Ver.1.000.05.00. This update has addressed several known issues including problems with campaign progression. Capcom has also noted issues it is currently aware of and aiming to fix with future patches.

Monster Hunter Wilds Ver.1.000.05.00 patch notes



Monster Hunter Wilds received an update on March 10, 2025 in the form of Ver.1.000.05.00. These patch notes come courtesy of the official Monster Hunter support site. The following are issues that have been addressed in the recent patch with additional currently known issues listed further below.

The “Grill a Meal” and “Ingredient Center” features cannot be unlocked even after meeting the progress criteria.

When heading to Azuz during Main Mission: Chapter 2-1 “Toward Fervent Fields,” players keep falling through the map.

The Monster Field Guide cannot be accessed.

During Main Mission: Chapter 5-2 “A World Turned Upside Down,” an NPC may not appear, preventing further progression.

At the Smithy, an issue may occur where tutorials are repeatedly shown, disabling certain options in the menu.

When guarding a monster’s attack with a lance using Power Guard under certain conditions, the weapon flashes in red but the effect is not activated

When using a mantle, a Weapon Equipment Skill may mistakenly be activated.

Some effects may be displayed continuously when using certain skills, such as Peak Performance and Self-Improvement.

When successfully preforming an Offset Attack with the Insect Glaive’s Descending Slash under certain conditions, the hunter freezes and becomes unresponsive to any controls.

Addressed issues that occurred under certain conditions with screen rendering and causing force quits.

The Meal Invitation feature at Azuz and Sild does not unlock on some occasions.

A notification or an Environment Overview Update may show that you have received a Meal Invitation when it is not available. (Some mitigation measures have been implemented.)

An issue occurring when using Equipment Loadout, causing decorations to be removed from equipment, Bowgun Customization being reverted to default, and Kinsects reverting to the initial rarity.

When cutting off monster parts, the parts change into a monster part from a different monster.

Gravios does not gain resistance to flinches after breaking its parts. (Gravios’s resistance has also been slightly adjusted in Ver. 1.000.05.00.)

An issue which may cause crashes or some monsters to act strangely under certain situations.

Some skills are unintentionally activated under certain conditions.

Some items/rewards can be obtained repeatedly under certain conditions.

When trying to catch a fish with a capture net, the fishes nearby do not swim away from the fishing spot.

Some environmental features such as floating rubbles can be activated multiple times.

During Main Mission: Chapter 5-2 “The Root Cause,” the hunter becomes unresponsive to some controls when talking to a certain NPC.

Palico’s support move “Attract Vigorwasps” may cause the hunter to become unresponsive to some controls.

When scrolling through the quest list, only the first 20 quests are displayed correctly.

An issue which may cause the game to forcefully shut down when starting a game with saved data that encountered a force quit.

Known issues:

A network error occurs when firing an SOS flare right after a quest begins.

Link Members are not prioritized over other players and may not appear in some places including Base Camps.

Palico’s attacks with blunt weapons do not inflict stun and exhaust damages.

Hunter Profile cannot be edited properly on some occasions.

Some side missions cannot be completed under certain situations.

The number of available Camp Slots may not be displayed correctly.

