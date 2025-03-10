Evening Reading - March 10, 2025

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Wanderstop review: Tea and wisdom in the woods
- WWE 2K25 review: Island of Relevancy
- Split Fiction review: Friendship-forming fractured fiction
- Shack Chat: What game franchise would be better with co-op?
- Atomfall's action-survival journey through an irradiated UK is a harrowing adventure
- Knights in Tight Spaces review: Medieval warfare
- Carmen Sandiego review: Where in the world are we going next?
- Bluesky App Version 1.99 extends video length to 3 minutes
- Nintendo reveals LEGO Mario Kart set coming in May 2025
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach gets June 2025 release date
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
This looks like an interesting puzzle. Look at all those lines.
The SCOTUS did their jobs
We're certainly approaching the summer, and as you know, it's the Summer of Doing Our Jobs.
I heard you ask for more Oblivion
Did you ever try ESIV on the hardest setting?
Joe Staten appeared on a podcast
I do miss the gold era of Halo games.
Two Point Museum is excellent
If you haven't already, check out TJ Denzer's Two Points Museum review.
PHONES ARE BAD?!
Imagine a technological reset.
Skateboard review time
What's your prediction: good board or bad board?
Dr Mike Reacts!
Some of these fails are brutal, others are just funny.
Speaking of golden era of gaming
Xbox 360 was peak.
