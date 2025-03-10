Difference between High Rank A & B armor explained - Monster Hunter Wilds The difference is small, but more important than you might think.

Monster Hunter Wilds' high rank A and B armor seems like little more than a fashion choice at first, unless you look very closely and compare the two sets. There's more going on here than just a simple change of appearance, though.

This Monster Hunter Wilds guide explains the difference between high rank A and B armor and which set is best for most situations.

Monster Hunter Wilds: High Rank A and B armor difference

The difference between alpha and beta armor sets is what bonus perks they come with. Alpha sets include additional equipment skills, such as extra resistance types or buffs to stamina or attack, the kind you normally get from charms. Beta armor sets include fewer skills, but more decoration slots.

Beta armor still includes skills, but you'll usually just have one on each piece, rather than the two you get with alpha armor. Likewise, alpha armor comes with decoration slots – just not as many.

Monster Hunter Wilds: Should you craft alpha or beta armor?

Beta armor is almost always the best choice, unless you need a specific set of skills – and even then, you can usually get them from the right decorations with beta armor. More decoration slots mean more ways to customize your abilities. The only restriction is which decorations you have, where alpha armor's pre-set skills limit you to whatever's bound to the armor.

Alpha and beta armor sets are exactly the same in terms of stats, so there's no harm in picking whichever version you think suits your needs best. They come with slight color variations, but since you've unlocked layered armor at this point and can change pigments at will, that's not really a factor that should influence your choice.

For more help with Monster Hunter Wilds, check out our guides for where to find Parashrooms and where to get Gracium for Artian armor.