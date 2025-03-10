How layered armor works - Monster Hunter Wilds Getting layered armor is less arduous in MH Wilds.

Monster Hunter Wilds' layered armor works a bit differently compared to how the transmog system functioned in older Monster Hunter games. Capcom streamlined it and made it less of a grind to get your special sets, but you'll still have to put in some work once you reach the right point.

Our Monster Hunter Wilds layered armor guide explains how to unlock layered armor and what you need to craft the gear.

Monster Hunter Wilds: How to unlock layered armor

Wilds has no layered armor quest to deal with, nor does it ever really tell you that you've gained access to the feature. The way layered armor works in Wilds is that any high-rank armor set or individual piece you craft is automatically unlocked for use as layered armor. That means you can give yourself the appearance of, for example, Doshaguma Alpha vambraces while actually wearing Guardian Rathalos vambraces and retaining the latter's stat effects.

The exception is your starting armor set and any DLC armor you have. You can use these to alter your appearance as layered armor as soon as you start the game and get access to your tent at base camp.

You don't need special vouchers or extra ingredients, nor do you have to craft it twice. Crafting it once unlocks it for normal use and layered armor use immediately.

Monster Hunter Wilds: How to use layered armor

To change your armor appearance, visit your tent at base camp or any intact pop-up camp you've established in the wild. Navigate to the appearance menu, and choose "Change your equipment appearance." Here, you can select a specific type of equipment, such as helm, and pick from any layered armor you've unlocked at that point.

Unlocking layered armor also unlocks pigment options for that armor, and you can also change the pigment color from the same menu.

