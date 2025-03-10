Bluesky App Version 1.99 extends video length to 3 minutes Previously, Bluesky only allowed 1 minute videos, but that time limit has been tripled to allow more lengthy content on the platform.

In the battle for social media supremacy Bluesky still lags far behind Twitter, but it still fights the good fight to be a less toxic place where users can socialize and share, and it’s getting better. Today, App Version 1.99 rolled out for Bluesky, bringing a number of features. The biggest update among them is the increase to video upload length. Users can now upload up to three minute videos to Bluesky, tripling the previous limit. A number of other changes regarding mutes and DMs have also been implemented.

Bluesky announced the details of App Version 1.99 in a post on the platform’s main social account this week. The developers shared a list of what’s changed in the new update, the biggest thing of which was the video duration upgrade. Previously, users could only upload videos of 1 minute of length and they had to be under 50MBs in size. Now users can upload videos of up to three minutes. The new file size cap is not listed, but it’s greater than 50MB, as we were able to upload an 80MB file without issue. However, uploading files that are too large will still shoot back a messsage saying it must be under 50MB.

📢 App Version 1.99 is rolling out now (1/5)With every update, we’re aiming to make the Internet less toxic, more fun, and more in your control.• 3 minute videos!• A separate request inbox for DMs from unknown users• Mute accounts more quickly



[image or embed] — Bluesky (@bsky.app) March 10, 2025 at 1:28 PM

There are other upgrades that have come to Bluesky today as well. Those improvements can be found below:

Videos are now up to 3 minutes long

A DMs "inbox" to approve or reject new direct messages

You can now mute accounts from a post's "..." menu

An improved moderation reporting flow

Better tablet-size layouts on Web

Better error reporting during signup

That covers the main points of Bluesky App Version 1.99. The app reached two million users as of six months ago and continues to grow thanks in part to Elon Musk’s floundering and toxic X (formerly Twitter) platform. As we watch for further updates stay tuned to the Bluesky topic for more news and coverage.