Where to find Grave Dancer at Sumiyoshi Shrine - Assassin's Creed Shadows Grave Dancer is waiting for you in Assassin's Creed Shadows. This is how to get to him before he dances on yours.

Grave Dancer is a member of the Kabukimono, a villainous group of Ronin who terrorize the countryside and treat normal citizens like they are less than animals in Assassin's Creed Shadows. This is where you can find him at the Sumiyoshi Shrine. Thankfully, this is a pretty easy enemy to deal with as he is not surrounded by large groups of enemies, and the area you find him is very advantageous for you.

Where to find Grave Dancer at Sumiyoshi Shrine - Assassin's Creed Shadows

Source: Shacknews

Grave Dancer can be found at the Sumiyoshi Shrine in southern Osaka in the Izumi Settsu region. This Shrine is a collection of small buildings, so when you get to the outskirts, jump the fence and climb up on a roof, then make your way to the center of the Shrine.

Source: Shacknews

Here, you will find the Grave Dancer talking to a ronin. Depending on how you have leveled your character, you may be able to drop down and instantly kill him, or at least you should be able to take a considerable amount of his health. After that, finish him off, take out the other ronin, and then this Kabukimono will be off your to-do list.

For more Assassin's Creed guides and news, be sure to check out our Assassin's Creed Shadows page.