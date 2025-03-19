New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Where to find Grave Dancer at Sumiyoshi Shrine - Assassin's Creed Shadows

Grave Dancer is waiting for you in Assassin's Creed Shadows. This is how to get to him before he dances on yours.
Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien
Shacknews
1

Grave Dancer is a member of the Kabukimono, a villainous group of Ronin who terrorize the countryside and treat normal citizens like they are less than animals in Assassin's Creed Shadows. This is where you can find him at the Sumiyoshi Shrine. Thankfully, this is a pretty easy enemy to deal with as he is not surrounded by large groups of enemies, and the area you find him is very advantageous for you.

Where to find Grave Dancer at Sumiyoshi Shrine - Assassin's Creed Shadows

Sumiyoshi Shrine location in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Source: Shacknews

Grave Dancer can be found at the Sumiyoshi Shrine in southern Osaka in the Izumi Settsu region. This Shrine is a collection of small buildings, so when you get to the outskirts, jump the fence and climb up on a roof, then make your way to the center of the Shrine.

The Grave Dancer in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Source: Shacknews

Here, you will find the Grave Dancer talking to a ronin. Depending on how you have leveled your character, you may be able to drop down and instantly kill him, or at least you should be able to take a considerable amount of his health. After that, finish him off, take out the other ronin, and then this Kabukimono will be off your to-do list.

For more Assassin's Creed guides and news, be sure to check out our Assassin's Creed Shadows page.

Contributing Guides Editor
Contributing Guides Editor

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola