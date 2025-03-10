ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 552 Happy Mario Day!

Happy Super Mario Day. For those who aren’t aware, March 10 is the day dedicated to everyone’s favorite plumber from Brooklyn. It’s a real simple reason why March tenth was the day picked for Mario Day. It’s because “Mar10” looks like Mario. We finished Banjo-Tooie last week so we had an opening in the schedule. Tonight, on the Stevetendo Show, we’re going to play a lot of Super Mario games on the show.

There might be spin off games thrown into the mix too so be prepared as if it’s a game on the Nintendo Switch Online service, it could be played. I want to show off as many mainline Super Mario games as possible tonight. A good way to show off these games is to play through the first level/stage fully. If the level has a short first level, then we’ll try and get through the first few levels. In the case of say, Mario Kart 64, we’ll jump into the Mushroom cup and go from there. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PDT/9 p.m. EDT, join the Stevetendo Show to celebrate Mario Day!

I never need a reason to talk about Super Mario RPG but today is Mario Day!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT. Coming up on the show is more of our Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time playthrough as well as more Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. We're making our way through the Fire Temple in Ocarina of Time and found all the Song of the Hero parts in Skyward Sword. The action is heating up and you won't want to miss out!

In the past, Nintendo has gone all out for Mario during Mario Day but this year it feels like they took a more subdued approach. It’s kind of a surprise because this year is Mario’s fortieth anniversary. Nintendo added Mario music to the Alarmo alarm clock, added Super Mario 3 music to the Nintendo Music application, and finally added Donkey Kong 1994 and Mario’s Picross to the Game Boy section of the Nintendo Switch Online service. I don't know anything about Picross but love Donkey Kong 94. Swing by the Stevetendo Show this evening and we’ll show Nintendo how to throw a party!

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on The Stevetendo Show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.