New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Where to get Parashroom - Monster Hunter Wilds

If you want tranq bombs and thunder ammo, you'll need plenty of these.
Josh Broadwell
Josh Broadwell
1

Monster Hunter Wilds' Parashroom item is essential for crafting some of the game's most useful items and ammo, though despite how helpful Parashrooms are, they aren't exactly in abundance. The mushroom only grows in a few areas, and there aren't many places to harvest them even in those areas except in Scarlet Forest.

Our Monster Hunter Wilds Parashroom guide explains where to find the stun shroom and how to get more of it once you do.

Monster Hunter Wilds: Parashroom locations

A map image showing where to find Parashrooms in Monster Hunter Wilds

Parashrooms grow in:

  • Windward Plains Areas 3 and 13
  • Scarlet Forest Areas 6,7,8, and 12
  • Oilwell Basin Areas 1 and 12
  • Ruins of Wyveria Areas 6 and 9

Once you reach high rank and have Nata set up shop as the village intermediary, you can occasionally get him to have villagers farm Parashroom for you with the Material Retrieval option. You'll need Rysher and Sabar for these efforts.

There's also a low chance you'll get a Parashroom when you defeat a Piragill in the Scarlet Forest region, but the chance is so low that it's not worth relying on this method.

Monster Hunter Wilds: Parashroom farming tips

A hunter speaking with Nata in Monster Hunter Wilds

The fastest way to find Parashrooms is to use the icon filter on your in-game map. Scroll down to Parashroom, and set the item as your waypoint to mark its location. Make sure to equip an item with the Botanist IV skill as well. Botanist increases how many items you get when you harvest herbs and the like, and Botanist IV gives you an extra mushroom each time you harvest a mushroom. You get two without the skill anyway, so it's a good way to get a lot in one go.

If you want to farm again right after collecting Parashroom, start a quest to force them to replenish.

You need Parashrooms to craft tranq bombs for capturing and thunder ammo for exploiting elemental weakness, so make sure to grab some when you're out and about in the wilds.

Contributing Editor
Contributing Editor

Josh is a freelance writer and reporter who specializes in guides, reviews, and whatever else he can convince someone to commission. You may have seen him on NPR, IGN, Polygon, or VG 24/7 or on Twitter, shouting about Trails. When he isn’t working, you’ll likely find him outside with his Belgian Malinois and Australian Shepherd or curled up with an RPG of some description.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola