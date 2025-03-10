Where to get Parashroom - Monster Hunter Wilds If you want tranq bombs and thunder ammo, you'll need plenty of these.

Monster Hunter Wilds' Parashroom item is essential for crafting some of the game's most useful items and ammo, though despite how helpful Parashrooms are, they aren't exactly in abundance. The mushroom only grows in a few areas, and there aren't many places to harvest them even in those areas except in Scarlet Forest.

Our Monster Hunter Wilds Parashroom guide explains where to find the stun shroom and how to get more of it once you do.

Monster Hunter Wilds: Parashroom locations

Parashrooms grow in:

Windward Plains Areas 3 and 13

Scarlet Forest Areas 6,7,8, and 12

Oilwell Basin Areas 1 and 12

Ruins of Wyveria Areas 6 and 9

Once you reach high rank and have Nata set up shop as the village intermediary, you can occasionally get him to have villagers farm Parashroom for you with the Material Retrieval option. You'll need Rysher and Sabar for these efforts.

There's also a low chance you'll get a Parashroom when you defeat a Piragill in the Scarlet Forest region, but the chance is so low that it's not worth relying on this method.

Monster Hunter Wilds: Parashroom farming tips

The fastest way to find Parashrooms is to use the icon filter on your in-game map. Scroll down to Parashroom, and set the item as your waypoint to mark its location. Make sure to equip an item with the Botanist IV skill as well. Botanist increases how many items you get when you harvest herbs and the like, and Botanist IV gives you an extra mushroom each time you harvest a mushroom. You get two without the skill anyway, so it's a good way to get a lot in one go.

If you want to farm again right after collecting Parashroom, start a quest to force them to replenish.

You need Parashrooms to craft tranq bombs for capturing and thunder ammo for exploiting elemental weakness, so make sure to grab some when you're out and about in the wilds.