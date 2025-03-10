Nintendo reveals LEGO Mario Kart set coming in May 2025 As another part of MAR10 Day, Nintendo revealed a new Mario Kart-inspired LEGO playset coming at the end of spring 2025.

Nintendo announced a few different things for Mario Day (or MAR10 Day) and one such announcement was a new collaboration with LEGO featuring Mario Kart. We’ve seen a few different LEGO/Nintendo collaborations over the years, but this one takes to the streets with Mario’s iconic kart and Mario himself, looking comfortably fit for the vehicle.

Nintendo revealed the details of the LEGO Mario Kart set on its social media this week. The set is considered an advanced build at 1972 piece, recommended for ages 18+ and is scheduled to launch on May 15, 2025. Ultimately, the set builds a hefty looking Mario figure that slots into his iconic kart from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. You can get a look at the tease of the entire set just below.

The LEGO Mario Kart set is 1972 pieces and will be launching on May 15.

Source: Nintendo

This marks the latest in a long line of LEGO and Nintendo toy set collaborations. One of the first and biggest of the bunch was the creation of the LEGO Super Mario line, which gave us props to build interactive levels and an electronic LEGO Mario with which to play them. Since then we’ve seen far more products out of the two, such as a 2,800 piece Bowser set, and a Super Mario 64 Question Block set.

With the May 15 date set on the LEGO Mario Kart set, stay tuned to the Nintendo topic for more news and coverage as it drops, right here at Shacknews.