Where to get Herbivore Shell and Herbivore Carapace - Monster Hunter Wilds How to get these essential items for crafting Doshaguma gear.

Monster Hunter Wilds' Herbivore Shell is one of the first ingredients you'll need for armor crafting in the game, but it has more uses than just getting you some swanky bear armor. You'll need it for a few important charms as well, and the source of Herbivore Shell is even more useful after the credits roll, when you get Herbivore Carapace instead.

Our Monster Hunter Wilds Herbivore Shell guide explains where to find the shell and Herbivore Carapce as well.

Monster Hunter Wilds: Herbivore Shell monster

Herbivore Shell comes from Ceratonoth, the long, docile monsters in Windward Plains with big, fan-shaped spines on their backs. Monster Hunter Wilds distinguishes between male and female Ceratonoth, but the drops are the same from either gender. There's a high chance you'll walk away with Herbivore Shell after downing and carving a Ceratonoth, though you might end up with raw meat for cooking instead. Small monsters, a category the Ceratonoth belongs to, only have one drop per body, so you might have to go through a few before getting what you need.

If the prospect is unappealing, remember that you can also capture small monsters. You need a shock trap or pitfall trap and several tranq bombs for this method, and you get the same drops as you would if you carved the dead monster.

Herbivore Shell is necessary for crafting Doshaguma gear, but you also need it to make second-level botany, blast, and friendship charms.

Monster Hunter Wilds: Herbivore Carapace location

Herbivore Carapace also comes from Ceratonoth, but only in high-rank Windward Plains. High-rank environments unlock after you start chapter four, but if you need to revert to a low-rank environment, just take on a low-rank optional quest in the region. The carapace comes in handy for crafting alpha and beta Doshaguma gear, along with some useful evasion charms.

You can also trade for Herbivore Shell and Herbivore Carapace with Kilama in Windward Plains' Windsong Village.

Monster Hunter Wilds: Ceratonoth location

Ceratonoth tend to group together in Windward Plains' Area 8 around the river. They appear during the day and at night, in times of plenty, fallow, and even during Sandtide.

