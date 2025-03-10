Where to find Gracium - Monster Hunter Wilds How to get this rare mineral for Artian gear.

Monster Hunter Wilds' Gracium might seem like just another fancy bit of ore, but once you advance far enough in the post-game, you'll find it's much more important than your standard fucium or earthcrystal. It's an essential part of crafting some of Wilds' best equipment and several ice element weapons.

Our Monster Hunter Wilds Gracium guide points out where to find the valuable mineral and how to make sure you get more of it when you do.

Monster Hunter Wilds: Gracium location

Gracium only comes from mining outcrops in Iceshard Cliffs and only in the region's high-rank environment. High-rank environments unlock after you begin chapter four, and unlike with the Ruins of Wyveria, you can access high-rank Iceshard Cliffs immediately after chapter four starts.

Iceshard Cliffs isn't exactly overflowing with mining outcrops, and if you're having trouble finding one, your map can help point them out. Open it, select the icon filter option, and scroll down until you reach "mining outcrop." You can automatically select one as a waypoint and have it marked on your map or have your Seikret carry you there on its own.

Monster Hunter Wilds: Gracium farming tips

Gracium isn't as rare as something like the Dragonbone Relic, but it's still an uncommon drop. It might take mining a few outcrops before you get one. If you run through every outcrop in the Iceshard Cliffs and need more, you can start a quest or fast travel and return to force the outcrops to refresh. Otherwise, it takes 15 real-world minutes for them to replenish.

When you set out to farm Gracium, make sure you've got a piece of equipment with the Geologist skill, as that skill doubles the number of items you get while mining or harvesting bones. Each piece of the chainmail armor set has Geologist I attached to it, but your best bet is crafting a high-level Geologist charm, so you can get the skill's highest tier.

For more Monster Hunter Wilds help, head over to our guide listing every monster weakness and explainer for how to change the season and time of day with guild points you've earned elsewhere.