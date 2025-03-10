Kakeru wins Capcom Cup 11 & $1 million Kakeru came out on top of an intense Grand Finals set against 15-year-old prodigy Blaz.

This last weekend, the Capcom Cup 11’s Finals played out, giving 48 players a chance at ultimate Street Fighter 6 bragging rights and a massive $1 million prize. It’s a murderer’s row of the world’s best players in the game, but ultimately it was Kakeru that came out on top of all of them, hoisting the Capcom Cup 11 trophy and collecting a fat first prize.

The Capcom Cup 11 Finals and Street Fighter League World Championship 2024 played over the weekend from March 5 to March 9 in the Ryogoku Kokugikan Arena in Japan. There were plenty of strong players that had qualified to be in this final competition throughout the previous year, including Tokido, MenaRD, EndingWalker, and plenty more, but at the end of it all, Japan’s Kakeru and Chile’s Blaz made it to the end where they threw down for it all. The 15-year-old Blaz showed true grit through a strong field of competitors with his potent Ryu game, but Kakeru’s JP was just too much in the end, capturing First Place in a 3-1 win over Blaz to take it all. He was awarded to Capcom Cup 11 championship and a prize of $1 million USD.

Blaz’s run is not to be dismissed, at such a young age, he made it through an incredible list of known top-level players, including Singapore’s Xian, South Korea’s Leshar, and even Street Fighter 6 Top 8 regular, AngryBird. Blaz may have lost this one, but as young as he is, he’s sure to be a face to watch in future competitions, especially with a Second Place prize of $100,000 to keep him going.

Capcom has already confirmed that Capcom Cup 12 will take place, and we’re sure to hear more details soon. Stay tuned to the Street Fighter 6 topic for more news and updates right here at Shacknews.