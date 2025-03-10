Rocket League Season 18 will add a satisfying crossbar ping Rocket League's next season will add a new arena, modifiers, and one of the most entertaining sounds one can hear in sports.

There's a sound that resonates in the world of sports. It's the sound that a ball makes when it just misses a score by bouncing off a rim, a set of uprights, or a crossbar. It's the ping. It's the dong. Sometimes, it's even the rare double doink. It reverberates in the mind of the spectator and will sometimes echo in the mind of a sports hero-turned-goat for the rest of their days. Rocket League wants to get in on this fun for Season 18 by adding the iconic "ping" sound to its crossbar, but that's not all that players should expect to see.

Rocket League Season 18 will add the grassy green and sky blue of the new Futura Garden Arena. This new stage features visions of the future through its architecture and design mixed together with a bright green pitch and perfect weather for soccer battles between smog-producing machines.



Source: Epic Games

One of the other major additions to Season 18 will be new mutators, which can be used in Exhibition Mode or Private Matches. These are basically modifiers that can make standard Rocket League sessions a little more interesting. Players will be able to change the number of maximum jumps, the number of balls in play, the gravity level, and more. New options will also be available for existing mutators, like Ball Type and Max Score.

The last big thing worth noting is the addition of voice reporting. This will allow players to submit audio evidence of abuse or harassment within the game. More details on everything coming in Season 18, including the crossbar ping and some new cosmetics themed around content creator "Crossbar Queen" Athena, can be found over on the Rocket League website. Look for Season 18 to begin with the v2.49 patch this Friday, March 14.