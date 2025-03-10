Nintendo Alarmo Sound Clock gets NES Super Mario Bros. update Just in time for MAR10 Day, you can now wake up to the sounds and scenes of the original Super Mario Bros. from the NES.

It’s March 10, Mario Day (or MAR10 Day if you fancy), and Nintendo has come out with a few announcements in celebration of its star character. One is that the Nintendo Alarmo interactive sound clock that launched in 2024 is getting an update. Owners can now pick the original NES Super Mario Bros. scenes, sounds, and music as their theme for the clock following a free update.

Nintendo announced the details of the Nintendo Alarmo Sound Clock update on its social media this week. In order to get the update, users only need to make sure their Alarmo clock is connected to the internet and that it’s linked to their Nintendo Account. Then, the clock will download the free update to include the new NES Mario Bros. theme. It plays a variety of music and sounds from the original Mario, giving just a little bit more variety to your Alarmo experience.

Let's-a-go! Super Mario Bros. NES scenes are now available on Nintendo Sound Clock: #Alarmo! Connect your device to the internet and link your Nintendo Account to download the free update. Learn more: https://t.co/Dpu2cQjmph pic.twitter.com/ecJdC97Q8a — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 10, 2025

The Alarmo Sound Clock was one of the oddest things to come out of Nintendo in recent memory. Not a game or peripheral to a game in the slightest, it’s just a fun digital alarm clock that features a variety of themes, including Pikmin 4 and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wilds. We thought it was quirky and fun in our review, though its motion sensor features left a bit to be desired for anyone but solo sleepers.

Regardless, more Alarmo features are fun for those who have the funny little clock. For more Nintendo and especially MAR10 news, keep it locked here at Shacknews.