How to download the high resolution texture pack - Monster Hunter Wilds If you meet the recommended requirements, the Monster Hunter Wilds high resolution texture pack might be worth downloading.

Monster Hunter Wilds is a good looking game and that’s before you consider things like the high resolution texture pack. If you’ve got the PC specs to utilize them, it could be worth downloading the pack, installing the textures, and enjoying better-looking monsters and characters. Here’s how to get the high resolution pack on PC.

How to download the high resolution texture pack



The high resolution texture pack can be downloaded via its Downloadable Content page on Steam. This is also found in the Monster Hunter Wilds page. Scroll down to the Content For This Game section and select the pack. Click the Download button to install the pack and enjoy better textures.

How to uninstall the high resolution texture pack

In the event you want to uninstall the high resolution texture pack, you will need to do this through Steam, not through Monster Hunter Wilds. To disable the texture pack, right-click Monster Hunter Wilds in your Steam Library and click Properties. Under the DLC tab, find the high resolution texture pack and untick the box. This will disable the content.

The reason you might want to disable the high resolution texture pack is if your system cannot run it correctly. Some players, even those that reach the recommended specs, might prefer how the game performs using the regular textures.

High resolution texture pack system requirements

Before you go and install the high resolution texture pack, it’s worth checking whether your PC meets the system requirements. You will need a modern GPU in order to even think about running it.

Monster Hunter Wilds: High Resolution Texture Pack PC Specs Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 (64-bit Required)

Windows 11 (64-bit Required) Windows 10 (64-bit Required)

Windows®11 (64-bit Required) CPU Intel Core i5-11600K or Intel Core i5-12400

AMD Ryzen 5 5800X or AMD Ryzen 5 7700 Intel Core i5-11600K or Intel Core i5-12400

AMD Ryzen 5 5800X or AMD Ryzen 5 7700 RAM 16 GB RAM 16 GB RAM GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 4070 Ti Super (VRAM 16GB)

AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT (VRAM 16GB) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 4070 Ti Super (VRAM 16GB)

AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT (VRAM 16GB) DirectX Version 12 Version 12 Storage 75 GB 75 GB Note SSD required. This game is expected to run at 2160p / 60 fps (with Frame Generation enabled) under the "Ultra" graphics setting. DirectStorage supported.

Provided you’ve got the hardware to meet the recommended specifications, you should be able to download the high resolution texture pack for Monster Hunter Wilds. Remember you can uninstall the pack if there are problems. Take a look at our Monster Hunter Wilds topic page for more help with Capcom’s latest smash hit.